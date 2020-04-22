National

Vic child prostitution accused faces court

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne brothel manager Xiang Zhang - AAP



A Melbourne brothel manager accused of forcing a child into prostitution has appeared in court, but his two co-accused were no-shows.

Xiang Zhang is facing 12 charges including multiple counts of causing a child to take part in sex work, receiving payment for sexual services of a child, allowing a child into the brothel for sex work and allowing a child to provide sexual services.

The 60-year-old Doncaster man is also charged with failing to have proper supervision of a brothel.

It's alleged a child, understood to be a 16-year-old girl, was working at the Heidelberg West brothel between August and September 2019.

A Chinese interpreter translated the proceedings for Zhang in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Two co-accused including the madam Ying Yang, 51, and Cheng Li, 32, both from Mitcham are also accused of forcing the child into sex work.

Yang is facing 24 charges including breaching her obligations as a licensee, allowing a child to remain on the brothel's premises and entering an agreement for a child to provide sex in return for payment.

They were not required to attend the brief hearing.

The trio were arrested in October last year but were only charged last month, the court was told.

The matter will return to court on May 22.

