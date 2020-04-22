National

Polish nanny death due to Qld rape: lawyer

By AAP Newswire

Statue of 'Lady Justice' or Themis (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Polish national deliberately drove her car into the path of a truck after being bashed and raped while walking in a Brisbane park, a prosecutor says.

The 24-year-old nanny died three months after being attacked by Travis Alexander Manwarring, 31, in November 2016, prosecutor Steve Kissick told the Brisbane District Court on Wednesday.

"The (crash investigator) does not draw the ultimate conclusion that it was suicide ... (but) it is my submission that this court can find that her death was a result of suicide," Mr Kissick told Manwarring's sentencing hearing.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

