Accused Melbourne rapist wants freedom

By AAP Newswire

County Court of Victoria (file image)

A Melbourne man denies raping a woman his friends found passed out on a footpath, telling family members "consent is consent".

Harley Jarthur Palise is facing two rape charges over allegations he attacked the woman after she and her friend were dropped off by a taxi in Carlton's Lygon Street in June 2018.

He is hoping to be released on bail.

His lawyer Malcolm Thomas argued in Victoria's County Court on Wednesday that Palise could spend almost three years in jail before even standing trial.

Palise, 28, is arguing he had consensual sex with the woman and she had initiated the sexual contact.

Mr Thomas suggested the woman might have lied about being raped to "avoid being faced with her boyfriend's wrath" when she arrived home from a night out clubbing without her underwear.

But prosecutor John Dickie described his version of events as "extraordinary" and "fanciful".

He said Palise's friends had pulled over after seeing the woman lying on the side of the road.

"Some of the men were concerned as to whether she was actually alive," he said.

Mr Dickie described the woman's condition as "virtually unconscious" and said CCTV footage showed it took 10 minutes and multiple attempts to get her out of the car when they dropped her at home.

But Mr Thomas said the taxi driver who took her to Lygon Street said she was more sober than her friend and "knew what she was doing".

He said there was no direct evidence the woman was unconscious or so intoxicated she was incapable of consenting.

Mr Thomas argued Palise would face "tremendous delay" due to the County Court's decision to suspend jury trials because of coronavirus.

A jury was supposed to be empanelled on March 13, but both that day and the day before Palise refused to get on a prison truck to court.

He claimed he was sick but was heard on a recorded phone call telling his girlfriend on March 12 "it can start Monday ... I"ll probably be sick (tomorrow)".

He told a prison nurse had had coronavirus but she said he gave an "unbelievable account" of symptoms and she determined he was not sick at all.

Mr Thomas said Palise couldn't have known jury trials would be cancelled starting March 16 and that he's now unlikely to face trial before February.

It was noted trial by judge alone may become an option before then.

Palise's father Mike Westwood said he would dob in his son if he breached bail conditions and he could be supervised 24 hours a day.

He also labelled the case "disgraceful" and admitted having words with an investigating officer, but denied the officer's claim he called him a "f***ing dog rat c***".

Judge Kevin Doyle accepted three years behind bars would be an unreasonable delay but said both sides made strong arguments.

He'll hand down his decision on Friday.

