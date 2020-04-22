National

Man not guilty in ‘Evil 8’ pedophile case

By AAP Newswire

A man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl, who was pimped out by her father in Perth's so-called "Evil 8" pedophile case, has been found not guilty.

Mitchell Baldwin faced a judge-alone trial in the WA District Court charged with sexually penetrating the girl without her consent some time between January 2014 and April 2015 when her father took her to Mr Baldwin's home.

The defence argued the girl and her father never visited Mr Baldwin's home and he did not sexually penetrate her.

In her evidence, the girl said her father was in the room while she was raped.

She said she was crying and fighting her abuser, telling him to stop and was hysterical.

Her 47-year-old father testified his memory was shocking and he was trying to put the incident behind him.

Judge Michael Bowden handed down his verdict on Wednesday and found the girl was raped, describing her evidence as compelling and truthful.

But he was not satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Baldwin was the offender.

"I am not satisfied that the state have excluded all reasonable hypothesis consistent with innocence," he said.

Judge Bowden noted there were discrepancies in evidence about the house and said the girl's description of her abuser did not amount to a positive identification.

"I accept that (she) was doing her best to assist the court," he said.

"She has been the subject of horrific sexual abuse over a number of years at the hand of at least eight males, including her father."

The father was previously sentenced to more than 20 years in jail, while her six other abusers received sentences ranging from three to almost 13 years.

Another man implicated in the investigation was never charged with offences related to the girl.

