PM and Trump discuss virus, China and WHO

By AAP Newswire

United States President Donald Trump and Scott Morrison - AAP

The prime minister has spoken to Donald Trump about the economic impacts of coronavirus and performance of the World Health Organisation.

Scott Morrison and the US president on Wednesday discussed the need for transparency, in a clear reference to China, and the need to improve global institutions like the WHO in their response to pandemics.

Mr Morrison raised Australia's focus on supporting countries in the Pacific and South East Asia, where the United States also holds a keen strategic interest.

