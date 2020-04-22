National

Refugee mounts coronavirus court challenge

By AAP Newswire

Pro-refugee activists protest outside the Holsworthy Army Barracks. - AAP

A refugee in immigration detention is launching a court challenge against the Morrison government for its handling of the coronavirus.

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, will argue the government is breaching its duty of care by failing to provide safe conditions during the pandemic.

He is concerned people are eating in crowded food halls, sharing bathrooms and sleeping in rooms with up to six people.

The man, who has asthma, a heart condition and diabetes, fears he is at increased risk of serious illness or death if an outbreak occurs.

Infectious disease experts have called for detainees to be transferred to alternative accommodation during the pandemic, likening their living conditions to cruise ships.

Human rights organisations have warned the case may be the first of many brought by people in immigration detention.

Human Rights Law Centre legal director David Burke says Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has a legal duty to protect people in the government's care.

"Instead, he is choosing to hold men and women in crammed detention centres that make it impossible to practice physical distancing," Mr Burke said on Wednesday.

"He can avoid placing lives at risk by simply releasing people into safe housing where they can socially isolate."

