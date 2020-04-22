National

Appeal to find missing Vic campers

By AAP Newswire

Missing Victorian campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay. - AAP

Two campers missing in Victoria's high country for weeks could have met with foul play.

Detectives from the Missing Person Squad and local police want community help to find Russell Hill, 74, and Carol Clay, 73, in the Wonnangatta Valley area.

"At this stage, we're at a loss to say exactly what has happened to Russell and Carol - we don't know if their disappearance is suspicious or not," Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper said on Wednesday.

"The area is incredibly remote and there is a possibility that they have suffered some misadventure in the bush, but we also need to rule out any possibility of foul play."

A missing DJI brand and Mavic model drone could help crack the case.

"It's also understood Russell had purchased a drone before coming up here and we still can't find that drone," Acting Inspector Dave Fyfe said.

Mr Hill left his Drouin home on March 19 for a camping trip across several sites along the Dargo River in Victoria's northeast and planned to leave the region on March 26.

He has not been heard from since March 20, after making radio contact from Wonnangatta station.

Robyn Hill, 71, previously told the Herald Sun she had thought her husband was going camping alone, but just hoped the pair were both found alive.

"I thought he was going alone, I can't believe it," she told the paper.

"I've got a feeling they may have died."

Mr Hill worked in the logging industry and was familiar with the area. His disappearance is out of character, police say.

Ms Clay told friends she was going away for a few days and expected to be home by March 28 or 29.

Police believe the pair travelled through Heyfield and Licola, then into the Wonnangatta Valley, in Mr Hill's white Toyota Landcruiser.

Concern increased for the pair when Mr Hill's car was found with signs of minor fire damage near Dry River Creek track at Billabong late last month.

There have been several earlier searchers for the pair, and more are expected to happen over coming weeks.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to speak to police.

