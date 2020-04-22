Government must save Virgin: Nats senator

National
Government must save Virgin: Nats senatorBy AAP Newswire
Nationals senator Matt Canavan has called for government intervention to save troubled airline Virgin Australia, putting him at odds with coalition leaders.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has refused to bailout the debt-laden company, expressing confidence about a sale after Virgin went into voluntary administration.
But Senator Canavan is worried a private buyer will pick the eyes out of the company.
"I do think the government has got to get involved here," the former cabinet minister told Nine's Today on Wednesday.
"We've got to get our hands dirty to save not just those jobs, but also those services that people up in here in regional areas, in Rockhampton, rely on so keenly."
Senator Canavan is the second federal Nationals backbencher to support government intervention after NSW MP David Gillespie said it was a mistake not to get involved.
Nationals leader Michael McCormack is the transport minister, putting him at the heart of measures to support the ailing aviation sector.