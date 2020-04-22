Airport ground ops group to cut staff

Airlines could be badly affected as major ground operations company Swissport considers cutting staff and liquidating assets across Australia.

Executive vice-president Asia-Pacific Glenn Rutherford says the plight of Virgin Australia has had a knock-on effect on his company with the airline owing several million dollars in unpaid bills.

Swissport is now looking at cutting up to 80 per cent of its workers.

"This will have a material impact when (the government) eventually turns the (aviation) industry back on," Mr Rutherford told The Australian on Wednesday.

"As soon as they open the borders and gates, it may take months ... and all those skills and equipment will be gone. There will be a crisis in getting it back into operation."

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Michael McCormack will consider a $125 million bailout request from Swissport.

"I will seriously look at what they put in front of me ...I'm happy to talk to the company ...I understand what role they play," he told The Australian.

Swissport looks after ground services and cargo handling for domestic and international airlines at airports across the country.