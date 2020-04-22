National

Airport ground ops group to cut staff

By AAP Newswire

Virgin Australia plane. - AAP

1 of 1

Airlines could be badly affected as major ground operations company Swissport considers cutting staff and liquidating assets across Australia.

Executive vice-president Asia-Pacific Glenn Rutherford says the plight of Virgin Australia has had a knock-on effect on his company with the airline owing several million dollars in unpaid bills.

Swissport is now looking at cutting up to 80 per cent of its workers.

"This will have a material impact when (the government) eventually turns the (aviation) industry back on," Mr Rutherford told The Australian on Wednesday.

"As soon as they open the borders and gates, it may take months ... and all those skills and equipment will be gone. There will be a crisis in getting it back into operation."

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Michael McCormack will consider a $125 million bailout request from Swissport.

"I will seriously look at what they put in front of me ...I'm happy to talk to the company ...I understand what role they play," he told The Australian.

Swissport looks after ground services and cargo handling for domestic and international airlines at airports across the country.

Latest articles

Other sport

Umpire Gould shocked by sandpaper bans

Former Test umpire Phil Gould admits he was stunned by length of the bans handed to Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Cricket Australia has lost $20m so far

Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts says playing an additional Test against India is possible next summer as it looks to avoid further financial losses.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Adelaide best for Test bubble: Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood wants to play Tests around Australia this summe, but if COVID-19 calls for a single hub then he believes Adelaide Oval would be the best option.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Royal commission wants more crisis support

A royal commission says people with disability are being left behind in emergencies and wants suggestions to help.

AAP Newswire
National

One in five Aussies buying extra alcohol

Health advocates want a crackdown on alcohol marketing and delivery, given one in five Australians are buying more alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia won’t copy NZ politician pay cut

The Morrison government won’t follow New Zealand’s lead in cutting federal ministers and senior public servants’ pay.

AAP Newswire