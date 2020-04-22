National

Tasmania hits month low for virus cases

By AAP Newswire

Premier Peter Gutwein - AAP

Tasmania has recorded just one fresh case of coronavirus on Tuesday, marking the state's most modest daily increase this month.

Public Health Director Dr Mark Veitch says the latest case is a northwest man aged in his 90s who had been a patient at North West Regional Hospital.

Confirmation of his infection comes amid an investigation into the source and spread of the outbreak in Tasmania's northwest, which makes up more than half of the state's cases.

The latest case has taken the region's tally to 127 and the state's overall figure to 201.

Of those, 113 are linked to the outbreak, which has infected 72 healthcare workers and 23 patients.

Dr Veitch says a number of staff had symptoms, which were often relatively mild, when they were working during the time of the outbreak.

"We think that is probably an important factor," he said on Tuesday.

Dr Veitch said hospital staff mixing in handover rooms where it is impossible to maintain social distancing could also have been a factor in the outbreak.

"We also know there were some unrecognised cases in patients that could have contributed to transmission," he said.

Eight people have died from the virus in Tasmania. The first three were elderly people who had been passengers on the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise ship.

The daily number of cases peaked around the Easter weekend, with 15 recorded statewide last Tuesday, but numbers have been in single digits the past four days.

The state's Tuesday total of one case is the lowest since zero cases were recorded on March 31.

Despite case numbers falling, Premier Peter Gutwein said he was taking a cautious approach to easing social restrictions, which are broadly in place until at least May 15.

