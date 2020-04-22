National

Queensland parliament returns for one day

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk - AAP

1 of 1

Parliament will sit for one day in Queensland for politicians to push through changes to the law during the COVID-19 crisis.

It includes temporary adjustments to the rental market after a stoush between the state government, landlords, property managers and tenants over measures to manage leases during the pandemic.

They include a freeze on evictions, rental support in the form of grants and specific protections for victims of domestic and family violence.

Parliament has not sat for some of the days initially scheduled for 2020 because of restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the illness.

The Liberal National Party has insisted it resume and that failing to do so would fly in the face of democracy.

But Premier Annastacia Palasczcuk says if the federal parliament sits for three days next month, so too will MPs in Queensland.

Latest articles

Finance

RBA: Moving too fast may worsen virus toll

The RBA says the economy could start to bounce back in the September quarter if government eases coronavirus restrictions towards the middle of the year.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Jobs down 6% since start of virus crisis

The Australian Bureau of Statistics says that the Australian jobs have by shrunk 6.0 per cent and wages are down 6.7 per cent in the three weeks from mid-March.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Oil Search revenue falls 10%

Oil Search is aiming to lower production costs, as its quarterly revenue beats estimates, despite falling 10 per cent.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Royal commission wants more crisis support

A royal commission says people with disability are being left behind in emergencies and wants suggestions to help.

AAP Newswire
National

One in five Aussies buying extra alcohol

Health advocates want a crackdown on alcohol marketing and delivery, given one in five Australians are buying more alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia won’t copy NZ politician pay cut

The Morrison government won’t follow New Zealand’s lead in cutting federal ministers and senior public servants’ pay.

AAP Newswire