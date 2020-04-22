SA begins virus tests on returned Aussies

Testing is continuing on almost 700 Australians in quarantine in Adelaide after their return from India on two mercy flights.

The Aussies are being kept isolated in two hotels to minimise the risk of infections but none showed signs of COVID-19 on their arrival.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier says all those repatriated on Monday and Tuesday have had initial health checks and will be swabbed for the virus, with the results to be known over the coming days.

Meanwhile South Australia has offered to take more returning Australians, with local officials gearing up to accept at least one more flight.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens says up to 15,000 people were still overseas and SA had already begun preparing to bring more to Adelaide.

"Having learned from what other jurisdictions have done in this space, we were well prepared for this," Mr Stevens said.

"I think it's reasonable to be expected that we will be asked to accommodate another plane or maybe two.

"But we are balancing our ability to support that with the number of resources we have available.

"We've advised we could accommodate another plane. We'll wait to see if that request comes in."

SA confirmed two more cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the state's total to 437.

One was linked to interstate travel and the other was a close contact of a previous case.

So far 376 people in SA have recovered from their infections, leaving only 57 active cases.

Only four are considered to be from wider community transmission and the last of those was reported almost a month ago.

Five people remain in hospital, two of whom are critical in intensive care.