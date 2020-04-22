National

WA patients urged not to call switchboards

By AAP Newswire

West Australians waiting for elective surgery are being urged not to swamp hospital switchboards to ask when theirs will happen, with the state government warning it may cause delays.

The national cabinet decided on Tuesday to gradually resume elective surgeries from April 27 after Australia secured more personal protective equipment and significantly slowed down new coronavirus cases.

State Health Minister Roger Cook said patients who had elective surgery cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic would be a priority.

WA hospitals would also prioritise according to a nationally-agreed list including paediatrics, endoscopy and colonoscopy procedures, breast screening and some dentistry, Mr Cook said.

"Please do not contact your hospital," he said.

"Those who have their surgery rescheduled will be contacted and advised on a new date as soon as practicable and possible.

"It doesn't help anyone if our public hospital switchboards are flooded with calls. In fact, it may delay their ability to contact patients in a timely fashion."

WA now has just 96 active cases, including 10 in regional areas, and has recorded single-digit growth since April 10 plus zero new cases on Monday for the first time since March 12.

In the Kimberley, where the number of confirmed cases reached 17, only five active cases remain.

The far-north region is subject to even more stringent travel restrictions than the rest of the state as its large indigenous population is considered particularly vulnerable to the virus due to high rates of other health problems including diabetes.

There are 26 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Perth hospitals with five in intensive care.

