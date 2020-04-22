National

New COVID cases mean restrictions remain

By AAP Newswire

Queensland will not bend on social distancing restrictions as another six people test positive for coronavirus.

At the same time, it has been disclosed three COVID-19 cases were detected in Cairns Hospital after a Brisbane technician visited the pathology lab and was later diagnosed with the illness.

Testing in the far northern Queensland city is now being expanded to rule out further community transmission.

The technician travelled to the Cairns lab a month ago and tested positive to the novel coronavirus when he returned, Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young said on Tuesday.

Initial contact tracing of lab staff found nothing but blood tests revealed three employees contracted the virus and have since recovered.

"It means that we still do have cases in our community, so it's too early to consider lifting restrictions at this time," Dr Young said.

With social distancing restrictions still in place, Queensland has ruled out reopening schools before mid-May despite pupils over the border heading back to the classroom within weeks.

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return.

Crowds are also banned from Anzac Day celebrations, with only four dignitaries to lay a wreath at the dawn service in Brisbane on Saturday.

The total number of cases in Queensland stands at 1024, with more than 83,000 people tested across the state.

Just six of the 21 people in hospitals across Queensland are in intensive care, with five of them on ventilators.

