Vic killer’s homicidal urges a risk: crown

Disturbed killer Jamie Lee Dolheguy had "homicidal urges" the day she strangled her date with a sex toy cable and should be sentenced to an adult jail, Victorian prosecutors say.

The 20-year-old was found guilty of manslaughter over the death of international student Maulin Rathod after a trial last year. She was acquitted of murder.

Dolheguy met her 24-year-old victim on the dating app Plenty of Fish and invited him over to her Sunbury house with the promise of sex after they exchanged messages in 2018.

"As soon as she got the first text, she had in mind to harm this man," crown prosecutor Patrick Bourke told the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Her conduct that day emanated from her "anger and homicidal urges" and she did not plan to release him from the chokehold, Mr Bourke said.

The pair met at her home and Mr Rathod agreed to choke-play in Dolheguy's bedroom but despite his signal to stop, she kept him in a hold and whispered: "It will be OK."

She then wrapped a sex toy cable around his neck and strangled the student before calling police for help. The Indian-born student later died in hospital.

Lawyers for the killer argued that because of her immaturity, youth and severe personality disorder she should be jailed in a youth facility to help with her rehabilitation and treatment for her disorder.

Forensic psychiatrists found Dolheguy had a stunted psychological development and a severe personality disorder, and struggled to contain her impulses.

"Because of her dreadful upbringing, she never developed a sense of basic trust in the world around her," Dr Andrew Carroll previously told the court.

This left her with an "anxiety, fear and hatred of the world around her".

The court was told Dolheguy suffered extreme abuse at a young age and was taken into care at age 10. She also hurt herself and had attempted suicide.

Her damaged personality also meant she could not feel empathy for her victim or remorse, the court was told.

It was crystal clear Dolheguy would remain at significant risk of serious violence against other people and her rehabilitation prospects were grim, the prosecutor said.

Justice Peter Almond told the court it was unlikely Ms Dolheguy would be jailed in a youth facility.

Dolheguy will be sentenced at a later date.

