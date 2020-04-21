Wood claims he was defamed by news video

Sydney's Daily Telegraph denies a video embedded in an online news article suggested Gordon Wood was a murderer, court documents reveal.

Mr Wood - who was acquitted in 2012 of killing his then-girlfriend Caroline Byrne in 1995 - says the two-minute video of a victims' advocate speaking outside court hurt his feelings and injured his reputation.

The November 2018 article concerned Mr Wood's malicious prosecution case against NSW and his lodging of an appeal against the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss his case in August.

In the accompanying video, lawyer Howard Brown states the court's decision "removes the strain from the Byrne family" and that the overturning of Mr Wood's conviction was "crushing for the family".

Nationwide News, the publisher of the Daily Telegraph, denies the video made out that Mr Wood "murdered Caroline Byrne" or "got away with murder" or that it was reasonably capable of defaming him.

"The (video) was an expression of opinion of Howard Brown, the opinion related to matters of public interest (and) such opinion was based on proper material," the publisher says in its filed defence.

Nationwide News argues in any case, the video clip and news article should be viewed as a complete publication - not two separate parts.

Should that still be considered defamatory, the publisher defends it as a fair report of proceedings of public concern and a fair summary of a public document.

Mr Wood said his hurt was aggravated by the "over-sensationalised manner" in which the Daily Telegraph presented the publication, its conduct in previous publications and its lack of forewarning to Mr Wood before publishing the video which was supplied by Australian Associated Press.

Nationwide News reached a confidential settlement with Mr Wood in 2015 after he similarly claimed they'd suggested he murdered Ms Byrne.

The 24-year-old was found dead at The Gap - a notorious suicide spot in Sydney's eastern suburbs - in 1995.

Mr Wood, a former chauffeur to stockbroker Rene Rivkin, served three years in prison for murder before the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal in 2012 cleared his name - finding suicide couldn't be ruled out as a cause of the model's death.

Federal Court Justice Anna Katzmann noted during a brief mention this week that recent mediation between Mr Wood and Nationwide News was "not successful".

But both sides agreed the "doors are still open" to settlement.

"The parties will continue discussions and certainly my client ... they're never closed to a reasonable settlement," News barrister Lyndelle Barnett told the court.

An amended statement of claim is expected to be filed next week.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636