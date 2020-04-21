National

Brothel client attacked during sex act

By AAP Newswire

Statue of Lady Justice (file image) - AAP

A naked brothel customer who was participating in a sex act when the Sydney proprietors burst in and viciously bashed him has been awarded $155, 000 in damages.

Chun Wai Fung was subjected to a "harrowing, scarifying experience" resulting in continuing physical and psychological injury, Judge Laurence Levy said on Tuesday.

The judge upheld Mr Fung's claim of assault, battery, intimidation and humiliation in front of brothel staff, as well as deprivation of his personal liberty.

Mr Fung sued the company Bossie Chau along with Chao Chang and his wife, Xiao Hu, in the NSW District Court.

They ran two brothels, including one at 278 Cleveland Street in Surry Hills, where the attack occurred in the early hours of June 26, 2018.

The then-23-year-old Mr Fung "unexpectedly experienced fellatio interrupta" while engaged in paid sexual activity with a female sex worker known as Joy, the judge said.

Mr Chang and Ms Hu came in and slapped, kicked and hit Mr Fung, who had paid $240 for agreed sexual services.

'"The plaintiff has established that he was the victim of vicious and sustained assaults, during which, despite his attempts to protect and shield himself, he received not only slaps but repeated injurious blows to his head, hands, shoulders, neck and back from punches and from kicks to the abdomen," the judge said.

He accepted that Mr Fung was forced to apologise to the assembled sex workers, then separately apologise and kowtow to each of them by deeply bowing before them with his head touching the floor.

Mr Fung said he was photographed while naked, after being beaten, and his mobile phone taken and never returned.

"I also accept that someone acting on behalf of the defendants, if not Mr Chang or Ms Hu, then accessed and misused the plaintiff's contact list on that device," the judge said.

"This resulted in embarrassing messages and images of the plaintiff being sent, at least to his mother."

The judge found Mr Fung had been banned from the couple's other brothel, apparently because of his employment managing a rival establishment.

Mr Chang had mistakenly believed Mr Fung was banned from the Cleveland Street premises.

"I find that in the circumstances, Mr Chang approached the plaintiff in an attitude of anger, and with the intention of teaching him a painful lesson," Judge Levy said.

He rejected the operators' claim that Joy - who did not give evidence at the trial - had yelled out and they were trying to stop her being sexually assaulted.

In September 2018, Mr Chang and Ms Hu, who had previous convictions for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, pleaded guilty to common assault upon Mr Fung.

Judge Levy ordered the defendants pay Mr Fung $154,857 - noting the ongoing physical and emotional problems suffered by him included persistent post-traumatic stress disorder.

