Elective surgeries restart after Anzac Day

By AAP Newswire

Some elective surgeries, IVF and dental procedures will restart after Anzac Day.

State and federal leaders agreed on Tuesday to gradually resume elective surgeries due an increase in personal protective equipment and the slowdown of new coronavirus cases.

Most elective surgeries were suspended last month to free up hospital capacity to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Other procedures to restart after the Anzac Day long weekend include all children surgeries, joint replacements, eye procedures, endoscopy and colonoscopy.

It amounts to category two procedures as well as some category three.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says national cabinet will review the decision on May 11, to decide if all elective surgeries should begin again.

"Priority will be given ... on the basis of clinical determinations by the relevant health professionals and that will occur in both the public and private system," he told reporters in Canberra.

"This is an important decision because it marks another step on the way back. There is a road back."

A shipment of 58 million face masks was recently received by the federal government.

Health Minister Greg Hunt says another 100 million will arrive over the next six weeks.

As well, the goal of securing 7500 ventilators had been reached.

"(This will make) an immense difference for families, whether it is in terms of IVF, dental pain or orthopaedic procedures .... it will mean a difference to the quality of life," Mr Hunt said.

