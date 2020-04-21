National

Queensland man tortured woman for weeks

By AAP Newswire

A Queensland man systematically raped and burned a woman during three weeks of depraved violence that grew more brutal as her injuries worsened.

Nicholas John Crilley, 34, pleaded guilty to 54 offences, including grievous bodily harm, deprivation of liberty and torture, following the prolonged attack in June 2017.

"The sustained nature of the physical and brutal vicious violence over the 23 days .. as the (woman) became more injured (Crilley) increased his methods to harm her," prosecutor Sandra Cupina told the Brisbane District Court on Tuesday as she detailed the offending during a sentencing hearing.

