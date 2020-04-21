National

Man who ate heroin at Vic airport jailed

By AAP Newswire

County Court of Victoria (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A drug smuggler who swallowed heroin at a Victorian airport in a bid to outsmart border authorities has been jailed.

Gunalan Subramaniam ate the drug pellets after arriving from Malaysia in June but the evidence was discovered in an Avalon Airport toilet.

The 39-year-old has been jailed for up to four-and-a-half years, after admitting to importing 18 pellets, or just over 250 grams, of heroin and its by-product acetylcodeine on June 25, 2019.

He was a drug addict when he agreed to smuggle the heroin to pay off a debt for his mother's cancer treatment back in Malaysia.

When confronted by Australian authorities about evidence of his crime, Subramaniam replied: "That's not true. I only brought 180 grams".

He had claimed he was a tourist and, after being pulled up at the Geelong airport for suspicious packages inside his bag, asked to use the bathroom.

Officers subsequently found three pellets in the toilet.

Subramaniam became ill and was taken to hospital, where about 13 pellets were found in his stomach.

He pleaded guilty to importing a marketable quantity of heroin and acetylcodeine into Victoria.

County Court of Victoria Judge Michael O'Connell took into account Subramaniam's difficult life in Malaysia and his early guilty plea.

The court was earlier told he had agreed to courier the drugs after borrowing money from a shadowy figure for his mother's cancer treatment, with exorbitant interest fees attached, and falling further into debt.

Subramaniam must serve two years and six months of his sentence before being eligible for release on parole.

He has already spent 301 days in custody since his arrest.

Latest articles

Sport

Australian Open Darts cancelled

Murray River Council has announced the Australian Open Darts that was scheduled for July and August has been cancelled in the wake of coronavirus. The decision was made due to the uncertainity of domestic and international restrictions as well as...

Brayden May
Sport

Yazmin Hayes continues to push on

Elmore’s Yazmin Hayes has overcome more than most at the start of her running career. At just 13, she was diagnosed with coeliac disease — which had her lose weight quickly and suffer chronic exhaustion. There were times where her legs would...

Brayden May
Sport

Bowls news across the region

“There will be no changes to the upcoming season on both a playing and board level,” he told the Pastoral Times

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

National

Royal commission wants more crisis support

A royal commission says people with disability are being left behind in emergencies and wants suggestions to help.

AAP Newswire
National

One in five Aussies buying extra alcohol

Health advocates want a crackdown on alcohol marketing and delivery, given one in five Australians are buying more alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia won’t copy NZ politician pay cut

The Morrison government won’t follow New Zealand’s lead in cutting federal ministers and senior public servants’ pay.

AAP Newswire