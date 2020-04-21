National

Judge-alone trials allowed during pandemic

By AAP Newswire

Scales of justice. - AAP

1 of 1

Judge-only trials will be allowed in Victoria during the coronavirus crisis under temporary laws to be introduced into state parliament this week.

Attorney-General Jill Hennessy announced on Tuesday major changes to the justice system due to the pandemic, including judge-alone trials if both the defendant and prosecution agree.

Magistrates will also be given the power to impose electronic monitoring conditions on offenders who are on community correction orders, while changes will also be made to support the delivery of civil law.

"It's very important that we try to keep the wheels of justice turning," Ms Hennessy told reporters.

It follows the suspension of bail reporting conditions for Victorians accused of crimes on Monday.

Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton said there are about 3000 people currently on bail who, on average, make 10,000 visits to police stations every week.

Police Minister Lisa Neville said the changes were to protect the community and police officers from the spread of coronavirus.

"My message to offenders is that this is not a free pass either," she told reporters on Tuesday.

"If you are doing the wrong thing, in fact for those who are high risk, you're more likely to see tougher bail conditions checks at your residential properties."

Budget and appropriation bills, as well as rental relief, are on the agenda when parliament holds an emergency sitting on Thursday.

Most of the changes are only in place for six months.

Latest articles

Sport

Australian Open Darts cancelled

Murray River Council has announced the Australian Open Darts that was scheduled for July and August has been cancelled in the wake of coronavirus. The decision was made due to the uncertainity of domestic and international restrictions as well as...

Brayden May
Sport

Yazmin Hayes continues to push on

Elmore’s Yazmin Hayes has overcome more than most at the start of her running career. At just 13, she was diagnosed with coeliac disease — which had her lose weight quickly and suffer chronic exhaustion. There were times where her legs would...

Brayden May
Sport

Bowls news across the region

“There will be no changes to the upcoming season on both a playing and board level,” he told the Pastoral Times

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

National

Royal commission wants more crisis support

A royal commission says people with disability are being left behind in emergencies and wants suggestions to help.

AAP Newswire
National

One in five Aussies buying extra alcohol

Health advocates want a crackdown on alcohol marketing and delivery, given one in five Australians are buying more alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia won’t copy NZ politician pay cut

The Morrison government won’t follow New Zealand’s lead in cutting federal ministers and senior public servants’ pay.

AAP Newswire