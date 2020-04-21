Judge-alone trials allowed during pandemic

Judge-only trials will be allowed in Victoria during the coronavirus crisis under temporary laws to be introduced into state parliament this week.

Attorney-General Jill Hennessy announced on Tuesday major changes to the justice system due to the pandemic, including judge-alone trials if both the defendant and prosecution agree.

Magistrates will also be given the power to impose electronic monitoring conditions on offenders who are on community correction orders, while changes will also be made to support the delivery of civil law.

"It's very important that we try to keep the wheels of justice turning," Ms Hennessy told reporters.

It follows the suspension of bail reporting conditions for Victorians accused of crimes on Monday.

Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton said there are about 3000 people currently on bail who, on average, make 10,000 visits to police stations every week.

Police Minister Lisa Neville said the changes were to protect the community and police officers from the spread of coronavirus.

"My message to offenders is that this is not a free pass either," she told reporters on Tuesday.

"If you are doing the wrong thing, in fact for those who are high risk, you're more likely to see tougher bail conditions checks at your residential properties."

Budget and appropriation bills, as well as rental relief, are on the agenda when parliament holds an emergency sitting on Thursday.

Most of the changes are only in place for six months.