Workers call for Virgin to be saved

By AAP Newswire

Virgin Australia workers' hearts sank as they heard news of the airline's voluntary administration, prompting further calls for the government to step up.

Staff member of 17 years, Marcella Pirritano, was working from home with her two children on Tuesday when Virgin made its announcement.

"Do I have a job? Do I have any income coming through? How am I going to support my kids?" she said.

Ms Pirritano's is one the 16,000 jobs at risk after Virgin and union pleas to the government for a $1.4 billion bailout loan was rejected.

Deloitte's Vaughan Strawbridge, John Greig, Sal Algeri and Richard Hughes have been appointed voluntary administrators of the airline.

"This could have been avoided. For weeks now we've been saying the federal government needed to step up," ACTU President Michele O'Neil told reporters.

"Instead, they chose to sit by and do nothing, and watch as 16,000 jobs were pushed closer and closer to the brink of destruction."

Ms O'Neil said the union understood it was necessary to close borders and stop people flying across the country, but claimed Virgin's announcement was a result of the government intervening in the market.

Ms O'Neil said regional and rural areas of Australia needed a second carrier and dismissed Virgin's lack of profit as the reason it was placed in administration.

She also told reporters any state government effort would have to be led by the federal government.

Transport Workers Union Secretary Michael Cain made similar calls, warning the government could be "on the wrong side of history".

"It's time to send a clear market signal that the government will step up and take an equity stake in Virgin," he said.

"We ask Scott Morrison to look into the eyes of these very brave workers who are going to tell their story directly to the Australian people."

Recalling Ansett's 2001 collapse, Australian Services Union Linda White said she did not wish anybody to go through that process because of coronavirus.

Staff who still have jobs will continue to receive their wages, and eligible staff will get the government's JobKeeper payments during the administration period.

