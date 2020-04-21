National

Rayney quits long fight to remain a lawyer

By AAP Newswire

Former barrister Lloyd Rayney (file image) - AAP

The legal career of former prominent Perth barrister Lloyd Rayney, who was acquitted of murdering his Supreme Court registrar wife, is over after he gave up his lengthy battle to remain on the roll of practitioners.

The Legal Profession Complaints Committee pursued the former prosecutor over allegations he secretly recorded conversations on a dictaphone with his estranged wife Corryn before she was murdered in August 2007.

The State Administrative Tribunal found Mr Rayney had engaged in professional misconduct by making the recordings and misleading a court, ruling he was "not a fit and proper person" to practise law.

Mr Rayney took his case to the WA Court of Appeal, but in August his application against the SAT's findings was dismissed.

It was then up to the full bench of the WA Supreme Court to determine whether he could keep his job.

Mr Rayney was not in court for Tuesday's hearing, but his lawyer Martin Bennett said he did not oppose the application, so it was over within a few minutes.

The full reasons for the court's decision are expected to be published later on Tuesday.

There is still the possibility Mr Rayney may reapply to practise law after several years if he can show he is a fit and proper person for the job.

In 2012, Mr Rayney was acquitted of murdering his wife, who was found buried in a bush grave at Perth's popular Kings Park, and an appeal by the state against the judgment was dismissed in 2013.

He also had a phone interception case thrown out of court in 2015.

Mr Rayney was awarded a $2.6 million payout for being defamed when he was named the "prime" and "only" suspect in his wife's murder.

Ms Rayney's murder remains unsolved.

