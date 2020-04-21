Virus cases ‘trailing off’ in Tas outbreak

The cluster of coronavirus cases in northwest Tasmania are "trailing off" but authorities are being cautious about when social restrictions should be lifted.

Premier Peter Gutwein said an aggressive approach to combating the outbreak, which has included the quarantining of 1200 healthcare workers and their households and the closure of two hospitals in Burnie, is showing promising signs.

"I am hopeful, I won't ever say confident in terms of these circumstances that surround this virus, but I'm hopeful that the measures we have taken are working," he said on Tuesday.

The northwest recorded five new cases on Monday night, taking the region's tally to 126 and the state's overall figure to 200.

Of those, 112 are linked to the outbreak which has infected 72 healthcare workers and 22 patients.

The daily number of cases peaked around the Easter weekend, with 15 recorded statewide last Tuesday.

"What we have noticed is the number of cases associated with that outbreak seems to be trailing off," Public Health Director Mark Veitch said.

"That is very encouraging and suggests that the transmission that might have occurred when the hospitals were open and before people went into quarantine is now easing

"That, I think, is a very positive sign for the Burnie community and health care workers there."

Retail restrictions in the region, which closed all non-essential businesses including giants like Target for a fortnight, are due to be lifted on Sunday night.

Mr Gutwein said any decision to ease restrictions would be guided by medical evidence and how case numbers track.

"We will step back into this cautiously and based on public health advice," he said.

In the meantime, police will not let up on strict enforcement of stay-at-home rules, Mr Gutwein added.

The outbreak forced the closure of Burnie's private and public hospitals on April 13, although emergency department service are back online amid an ongoing deep clean of the facilities.

Eight people have died from coronavirus in Tasmania, while 74 have recovered.