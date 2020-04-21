Virgin sale sought within months

Administrators intend to sell off Virgin Australia within months and don't plan to carve it up.

The airline went into voluntary administration on Tuesday and a quick sale is now anticipated.

"There is an extraordinary number of parties keen to be involved," administrator Vaughan Strawbridge, from Deloitte, told reporters on Tuesday.

"This is a matter of months, not longer than that."

As the hunt for a buyer rolls on, staff who still have jobs will continue to receive their wages, and eligible staff will get the government's JobKeeper payments.

He said moving the airline's Brisbane headquarters to Sydney is not under consideration but added that issue would be worked through with potential buyers.

Virgin Australia CEO Paul Scurrah said a sale was the best way of ensuring the airline survived, after it failed to secure the liquidity it needed from shareholders, governments and others.

"This is a tough day for our airline ... (but) we're certainly not collapsing," he said.

"It is our absolute intention to emerge stronger. Australia needs a second airline and we are determined to make sure we are that airline."

He said the coronavirus crisis had severed the airline's oxygen supply, but a new buyer would hopefully ensure Australia has a second carrier when things get back to normal.