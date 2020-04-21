National

Tax cuts, deregulation on road to recovery

By AAP Newswire

The Morrison government has flagged tax cuts and aggressive deregulation as part of a pro-business road to economic recovery.

A focus on stimulating rapid growth on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic is expected to guide October's federal budget.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says the government wants to encourage businesses to invest and employ workers when the economy reopens.

"We will be presenting our plan based on lower taxes and aggressive deregulation agenda," he told ABC Radio National on Tuesday.

Senator Cormann refused to say whether wide-scale company tax cuts, which were shelved under the Turnbull government, would be revived.

"We are committed to lower taxes. We're always committed to lower taxes," he said.

"We understand that will help us strengthen the economic recovery on the other side."

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said the government's approach was based on right-wing ideology.

"What we have is the government foreshadowing that they're coming after workers' wages and conditions as soon as this crisis is over," he told reporters in Sydney.

Mr Albanese said if the government would have learned nothing if it withdrew support and relied on letting markets rip unfettered by proper regulation after the crisis.

He also said trade unions had not sought to use the pandemic to advantage, despite being in a strong position with the economy relying on a highly unionised workforce.

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe is expected to call for more reform when he gives a speech on Tuesday afternoon.

Senator Cormann said the RBA and the government were on the same page in wanting a pro-growth, pro-business recovery strategy.

Latest articles

Rugby

McGregor defends Dragons job amid pressure

St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor has defended his role at the NRL club amid doubts his days are numbered as head coach.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

It was time for Greenberg to go: Alexander

Penrith deputy chairman Greg Alexander says the coronavirus crisis had exposed problems with Todd Greenberg’s reign and “it was time” for the NRL CEO to resign.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Moment that defined Storm - 10 years on

Melbourne are an NRL powerhouse, on and off the field, despite having to rebuild after a crushing punishment for breaching the salary cap a decade ago.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Royal commission wants more crisis support

A royal commission says people with disability are being left behind in emergencies and wants suggestions to help.

AAP Newswire
National

One in five Aussies buying extra alcohol

Health advocates want a crackdown on alcohol marketing and delivery, given one in five Australians are buying more alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia won’t copy NZ politician pay cut

The Morrison government won’t follow New Zealand’s lead in cutting federal ministers and senior public servants’ pay.

AAP Newswire