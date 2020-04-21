National

Step up now, Qld tells feds on Virgin

By AAP Newswire

Grounded Virgin Australia aircraft - AAP

The Queensland government has vowed to fight for the jobs of thousands of Virgin Australia workers and is demanding the federal government do the same.

The debt-laden airline went into voluntary administration on Tuesday, after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to ground its domestic fleet.

Queensland's State Development Minister Cameron Dick has accused the federal government of sitting idly by and watching the airline slide towards peril, while doing zero to protect the jobs of thousands of workers.

