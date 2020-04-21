National

Prawn disease found yet again in Qld

By AAP Newswire

Prawns in Queensland.

A highly contagious viral infection that could destroy Queensland's seafood industry has been detected yet again.

White spot disease has been found by Biosecurity Queensland officials on two farms on the Logan River in the state's southeast.

The routine surveillance testing, which was carried out last month, also detected the disease in the wild in Moreton Bay.

A third farm on Logan River has tested negative.

The re-appearance of the disease, which devastated seven Queensland prawn farms in 2016 and cost farmers and associated industries almost $400 million, is a significant blow to the industry.

The state was only months away from obtaining proof of freedom - two years of consecutive negative results for white spot syndrome virus.

White spot disease can wipe out crustaceans, prawns and crabs, but it is not harmful to human health.

Affected prawns, many of which have already gone to market, are safe to eat.

Queensland's Chief Biosecurity Officer Malcolm Letts said it was almost impossible to tell how the disease has re-emerged.

"This disease is very difficult to trace as to whether it comes from wild to farms or farms to wild," he told ABC radio on Tuesday.

Biosecurity Queensland will review all prawn farms to ensure future on-farm biosecurity management is appropriate in dealing with this new detection.

He said strict biosecurity measures - such as restrictions on pumping water into and off the farms - had been in place since the 2016 outbreak.

Mr Letts said it appeared farms had been complying with these restrictions.

Biosecurity Queensland representatives will meet with members of the Aquatic Consultative Committee on Emergency Animal Disease this week to discuss the new detections and ongoing management options for white spot syndrome virus.

