National

Apology over Qld education website crash

By AAP Newswire

Home learning. - AAP

1 of 1

Officials have worked through the night to fix the online education portal that crashed when almost two million Queensland students and their parents logged in to learn from home.

The state education department's website crashed on Monday, the first day of term two, after being smashed with 1.8 million hits in less than half an hour.

Tony Cook is the head of the department and on Tuesday apologised for what went wrong, saying officials had worked overnight to resolve the issue.

"We're doing our best this morning," he told ABC radio on Tuesday.

"We're absolutely asking people, if you can't get on, that's not such an issue.

"There's other materials you can be using as well, take some time at to spend with your child."

The online portal is a vital tool for students to learn remotely under adult supervision during the COVID-19 crisis.

Only the children students of essential workers, as well as vulnerable children, attended school in person on Monday.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton man denied bail after leading police on dangerous pursuit

A Shepparton man who allegedly led police on a dangerous pursuit in a stolen vehicle, including travelling about 80 km/h through Shepparton’s Maude St Mall during lunchtime, has been denied bail. Police allege William Thomas Molyneaux, 25...

Liz Mellino
News

Multi-million dollar support package for regional papers

Regional print media has been given a leg up by the Victorian Government to help see newspapers through the coronavirus pandemic. A $4.7 million package will see the state government purchase a full page ad in more than 100 regional outlets...

Shepparton News
News

What the new $500m rental package means for you

A Shepparton real estate agent says the Victorian Government’s $500 million cash injection for the rental market is a great opportunity for landlords and tenants to work together. Last week the Victorian Government handed down the...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

National

Royal commission wants more crisis support

A royal commission says people with disability are being left behind in emergencies and wants suggestions to help.

AAP Newswire
National

One in five Aussies buying extra alcohol

Health advocates want a crackdown on alcohol marketing and delivery, given one in five Australians are buying more alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia won’t copy NZ politician pay cut

The Morrison government won’t follow New Zealand’s lead in cutting federal ministers and senior public servants’ pay.

AAP Newswire