Government refusing to buy stake in Virgin

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has rejected calls for the federal government to buy a stake in Virgin Australia, which is expected to go into voluntary administration.

Up to 15,000 jobs are at risk, with the federal government resisting the company's plea for a $1.4 billion bailout loan.

Senator Cormann says the government wants to see two airlines remain in Australia.

He believes administration can find a sustainable private-sector solution to the company's future.

"The government is not in the business of owning an airline," the finance minister told ABC News Breakfast on Tuesday.

"But we do want to see two airlines continue and we believe that the opportunities (are) there out of the administration process for that to happen."

Administrators will look at ways to save the business including restructuring debt as private equity firms circle sparking hopes of a sale.

Labor wants Prime Minister Scott Morrison to save Virgin through extending or guaranteeing lines of credit and taking an equity stake.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said having two airlines was crucial for the economy.

"The government should stop leaving 15,000 Virgin workers hanging. They need to step in and step up on behalf of those workers," he told reporters.

Senator Cormann said administration would offer a chance to restructure underperforming parts of the business.

"It offers the opportunity for private sector interest to come forward and buy the business or assist with the recapitalisation of the business," he said.

"There's a lot of opportunity from here on in to ensure that there is a viable second airline in Australia moving forward."

He said the first responsibility to step up was with major shareholders, including Singapore Airlines, Etihad and Chinese investors.

Nationals MP David Gillespie said the government made a mistake in refusing to provide the airline with the $1.4bn loan.

"I'm disappointed that we weren't able to support their request for help," he told The Australian.

"We had two major airlines going into the coronavirus epidemic but it looks like we'll have just one coming out the other side."