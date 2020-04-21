Virgin expected to go into administration

Virgin Australia is expected to go into voluntary administration on Tuesday, threatening up to 15,000 jobs, after a board meeting of its international shareholders voted against providing more financial support.

The meeting on Monday came after Virgin went into a trading halt on the stock exchange last week and the federal government rejected its pleas for financial aid.

The carrier had earlier asked for $1.4 billion financial lifeline, which was rejected, after the spread of the coronavirus hit its domestic and international flights business.

A last-ditch plea to the government for a $100 million grant for short term relief was also denied, The Australian reported on Tuesday.

Virgin is carrying about $5 billion in debt, employs about 10,000 people and supports another 5,000 indirect jobs.

Most full-time staff have already been temporarily stood down after the air travel and tourism markets around the country collapsed as the virus spread.

But the latest development, expected to be announced to the stock exchange on Tuesday morning, means their future is uncertain unless Virgin can negotiate through the administration process and emerge on the other side.

Virgin is 90 per cent foreign-owned, with Singapore Airlines, Etihad Airways and Chinese conglomerates HNA Group and Hanshan owning 80 per cent between them, and Richard Branson's Virgin Group holding 10 per cent.

"They have some very big shareholders with deep pockets," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg noted on Monday.

But it appears those shareholders won't be coming to the rescue, although the carrier could find new private equity buyers.

Aviation analysts have argued the federal government must ensure the aviation market remains competitive and Virgin's rival Qantas isn't left in the box seat.

Independent analyst Brendan Sobie from Sobie Aviation says maintaining competition is crucial to keeping flight fares low.

"(Governments) just have to be supportive of whoever comes in, whoever the new investor is, and put in place the right policies and the right support to make sure that competition is maintained (by) whoever fills the void of Virgin Australia or whoever takes over Virgin Australia," he told AAP.

"They could put in something like a fare cap."

The Australian airline market is still attractive over the long term, particularly the domestic segment.

"That's why you see all these investors waiting in the wings," to move on Virgin, Mr Sobie said.

NSW and Queensland have already approached the airline, offering conditional support.

Queensland had offered $200 million to ensure it keeps its headquarters in Brisbane while NSW was mulling financial support but only if Virgin moved its HQ to Sydney.

But on Tuesday, NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said keeping Virgin alive was gazumped state rivalry.

"Today it is a different world and we'll have to work together to save the airline," he told Seven's Sunrise program.

But he could not say what the NSW state government could do, saying it was a matter for Treasury and the government.