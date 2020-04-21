National

Focus on halting NSW aged care virus cases

By AAP Newswire

Stopping the spread of COVID-19 cases linked to a nursing home in western Sydney where 41 people have become infected has become the focus for NSW health authorities.

But with just six new cases reported in NSW on Monday, Premier Gladys Berejiklian expressed her satisfaction with the low rate of infection across the community.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in NSW on Monday was 2963, with 22 people in intensive care.

NSW Health on Monday confirmed that a second person at the Newmarch House nursing home in Caddens, a 94-year-old man, had died.

Operator Anglicare announced the man's death on Sunday afternoon.

Newmarch House is home to about 100 people, with 27 residents and 14 staff infected with coronavirus as of Sunday night and strict isolation protocols in place.

The 94-year-old man was the second person from the facility to die of the virus after a 93-year-old male resident died the previous day.

Their deaths brought the state's COVID-19 death toll to 30.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said extensive testing had been undertaken at the facility and the focus was now on stopping the spread of the virus.

A worker with very mild symptoms entered Newmarch House on six consecutive days, leading Dr Chant to warn even those with minimal symptoms should avoid work and get tested.

"The rationale for that is that the implications for you introducing COVID-19 into those settings can be significant," Dr Chant told reporters on Monday.

Both Dr Chant and Ms Berejiklian said they were pleased by the low current rate of community infection but said it was too soon to relax restrictions.

Meanwhile, 19 more crew members of the Ruby Princess cruise ship on Monday tested positive, taking the total number of crew infected to 190.

The ship remains docked at Port Kembla, where it will stay until at least Thursday.

