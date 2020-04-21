National

‘Zero-case’ day adds to WA virus optimism

By AAP Newswire

MARK MCGOWAN COVID-19 PPE - AAP

1 of 1

Western Australia's first "zero-case" day in almost six weeks has provided more cause for optimism but authorities are warning against complacency.

The state's coronavirus tally remains at 545 cases, 435 of whom have recovered.

Premier Mark McGowan says there's very little evidence of community spread in WA, while the state's last remaining cruise ship departed over the weekend.

But a steady stream of returning West Australians and others from interstate and overseas has continued to arrive.

Five domestic and two international flights, one carrying just 10 passengers from Doha and the other transporting cargo, arrived on Monday.

"Our biggest threat continues to be these kind of arrivals from over east and overseas," Mr McGowan said.

There are still 49 passengers and crew left from the recently-departed Artania cruise ship - 10 in hospital and the rest in hotel quarantine - but the state government is working with the Commonwealth to repatriate them.

The WA government will consider lifting some restrictions in coming weeks but won't do so unless advice from health authorities is very clear.

Mr McGowan said bans on travelling within WA's regions would continue for some time yet while interstate movements would remain restricted for at least six months.

"You don't want to see what's happened in the United States, you don't want to see this madness that's happening over there happening in Western Australia or Australia," he said.

Latest articles

News

What the new $500m rental package means for you

A Shepparton real estate agent says the Victorian Government’s $500 million cash injection for the rental market is a great opportunity for landlords and tenants to work together. Last week the Victorian Government handed down the...

Morgan Dyer
News

New mural for Shepparton depicts society in COVID-19

Shepparton artist Tank will begin painting a colourful mural in town this week, inspired by life during COVID-19. He will be painting the mural - titled Stay the Duck At Home - in an alleyway on Fryers St, across from the Victoria Hotel. It will...

Madi Chwasta
News

Mangalore freight terminal a step closer

Strathbogie Shire is a step closer to developing a freight terminal at Mangalore Airfield which would see the transfer of bulk produce between road, rail and air transport. Shire mayor Amanda McClaren said Strathbogie was one of only two regional...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

National

Royal commission wants more crisis support

A royal commission says people with disability are being left behind in emergencies and wants suggestions to help.

AAP Newswire
National

One in five Aussies buying extra alcohol

Health advocates want a crackdown on alcohol marketing and delivery, given one in five Australians are buying more alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia won’t copy NZ politician pay cut

The Morrison government won’t follow New Zealand’s lead in cutting federal ministers and senior public servants’ pay.

AAP Newswire