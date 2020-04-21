National

More Aussies to arrive from India

By AAP Newswire

Australians repatriated from India arrive in Adelaide. - AAP

A second planeload of Australians flown home from India is due to land in Adelaide to enter a two-week quarantine as part of coronavirus restrictions.

The Aussies are being flown from Mumbai and are expected to arrive early on Tuesday.

They will be met by police, customs and SA Health officials before being moved to the Playford Hotel.

On Monday, 374 people arrived on a similar flight from Chennai.

All will be tested for COVID-19 but SA health says none on the first flight were showing signs of the virus during initial health checks.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens says he expects the second operation to proceed smoothly after Monday's five-hour operation went off without a hitch.

"Substantial planning has gone into ensuring that all of their medical, personal and family requirements are being accommodated and that they can be as comfortable as possible during this quarantine period," Mr Stevens said.

"I can say that almost every person who disembarked and was put through this process was very grateful to be back in Australia and have co-operated, by and large, with all of the requests put to them."

Also on Monday, South Australia reported a third consecutive day of no new infections.

It left SA with 435 confirmed cases, of which 369 were now considered recovered.

Six people remain in hospital, with two of those, men aged 68 and 75, in intensive care and listed as critical.

Despite the low numbers, SA Health officials say it's not yet time to start lifting the restrictions imposed in response to the global pandemic.

