Virus drop means Qld closer to normality

By AAP Newswire

AUSTRALIA CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 - AAP

Queensland is inching closer to normality with no new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in more than two months.

It is the first time since March 9 no new cases have been recorded, leaving the state's total at 1019.

"If we can keep this up over the coming weeks, I'm sure that's going to mean we will be able to make some changes and ease some of those restrictions on the population," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Monday.

However, tough social distancing measures remain in place until experts deem it safe to loosen the restrictions.

Two popular Gold Coast beaches have now reopened, but day-trippers have been warned not to be tempted to visit the glitter strip.

Surfers Paradise and Coolangatta beaches were closed after crowds of people flocked to the area despite travel restrictions.

The Spit and beachfront car parks will remain closed to discourage visitors.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said Gold Coasters had been distancing themselves and reopening the beaches was one small step toward normality.

Just 20 people are in hospital with COVID-19, with seven of them in intensive care on ventilators in the state's southeast.

Of those who have tested positive, 738 patients have recovered, while six Queenslanders have died.

The state's chief medical officer, Dr Jeanette Young, said officials are considering which restrictions could be rolled back without leading to a blowout in new cases.

"Of course we've seen in other countries, reductions to near-zero levels of cases and then a second wave of infection," Health Minister Steven Miles said.

"So we need to be very cautious, we need to keep up our current approach.

"But if we can sustain this, then the end is in sight."

