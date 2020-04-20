National

Man drugged, abused girlfriend’s sister

By AAP Newswire

A man who plied his girlfriend's seven-year-old sister with cannabis and repeatedly raped her has been jailed for up to nine years.

The 32-year-old drugged and sexually abused the girl over seven years, after beginning a relationship with her older sister and moving into the family's suburban Melbourne home.

The man, who cannot be named to protect his victim's identity, has been jailed for a maximum of nine years for the abuse, beginning in 2007 and continuing until 2014.

He betrayed the victim and her family's trust "in a most wicked and deceitful way," County Court of Victoria Judge Scott Johns said on Monday.

"Your victim regarded you as an older brother," he added.

The man used cannabis to facilitate some of the abuse, first drugging the child when she was aged seven, and then when she was about 10 and 15.

At one point, he offered to sell the girl cannabis in exchange for explicit pictures of her. She refused and he ended up selling her the drugs for $30.

The girl suffers anxiety, paranoia, and feels trapped and like she can never get away from what happened.

Her abuser last month pleaded guilty to the persistent sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16, supplying a drug of dependence to a child and attempting to procure a minor for child pornography.

He's no longer in a relationship with his victim's sister, will be a registered sex offender for life, and must serve five years and 10 months of his sentence before being eligible for release on parole.

