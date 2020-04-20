ABC defends racing boss’s defamation claim

The ABC says Racing NSW boss Peter V'landys was not defamed in a 7.30 program which exposed cruelty against former racehorses across Australia.

Mr V'landys, who is also the Australian Rugby League Commission chairman, is suing the national broadcaster and journalist Caro Meldrum-Hanna over an October 2019 segment titled The Final Race.

In his Federal Court statement of claim, Mr V'landys says he's been "greatly injured" and his business, personal and professional reputation has been brought into public disrepute, ridicule and contempt.

The case was briefly mentioned on Monday before Justice Michael Wigney.

The judge was told the ABC defence is a denial the program conveyed the defamatory meanings put forward by Mr V'landys.

The matter has been set down for hearing on September 23 and 24, and orders have been made related to the serving of documents.

Mr V'landys is suing over the program as well as its availability on the ABC website which is "viewed daily by tens of thousands of people".

In his statement of claim, he says the program implied he "callously permitted the wholesale slaughter of thoroughbred horses" and ignored the cruelty to which they were subjected in a Queensland abattoir.

He says the program implied he dishonestly asserted no racehorses were sent to knackeries for slaughter in NSW when he knew that to be untrue.

Mr V'landys is seeking aggravated damages, contending the ABC failed to inform him of covert video from the facilities featured in the program.

"(The program) deprived the applicant of the opportunity to explain as was fact that Racing NSW has no jurisdiction over Queensland," his claim states.

The case will return to the judge for a further case management hearing on July 9.