National

ABC defends racing boss’s defamation claim

By AAP Newswire

Peter V'landys (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The ABC says Racing NSW boss Peter V'landys was not defamed in a 7.30 program which exposed cruelty against former racehorses across Australia.

Mr V'landys, who is also the Australian Rugby League Commission chairman, is suing the national broadcaster and journalist Caro Meldrum-Hanna over an October 2019 segment titled The Final Race.

In his Federal Court statement of claim, Mr V'landys says he's been "greatly injured" and his business, personal and professional reputation has been brought into public disrepute, ridicule and contempt.

The case was briefly mentioned on Monday before Justice Michael Wigney.

The judge was told the ABC defence is a denial the program conveyed the defamatory meanings put forward by Mr V'landys.

The matter has been set down for hearing on September 23 and 24, and orders have been made related to the serving of documents.

Mr V'landys is suing over the program as well as its availability on the ABC website which is "viewed daily by tens of thousands of people".

In his statement of claim, he says the program implied he "callously permitted the wholesale slaughter of thoroughbred horses" and ignored the cruelty to which they were subjected in a Queensland abattoir.

He says the program implied he dishonestly asserted no racehorses were sent to knackeries for slaughter in NSW when he knew that to be untrue.

Mr V'landys is seeking aggravated damages, contending the ABC failed to inform him of covert video from the facilities featured in the program.

"(The program) deprived the applicant of the opportunity to explain as was fact that Racing NSW has no jurisdiction over Queensland," his claim states.

The case will return to the judge for a further case management hearing on July 9.

Latest articles

AFL

Courageous Bowers to step up AFLW game

Fremantle’s Kiara Bowers plans to take her game to a new level after being named the AFLW’s most courageous player by her peers.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL needs detailed restart plans: Vic CHO

Victoria’s chief health officer says the AFL needs detailed plans about how it intends to play games amid the COVID-19 crisis before the season can restart.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Crows defend handling of Stengle incident

Adelaide revealed young forward Tyson Stengle had been booked for drink driving over a week after the incident happened.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Royal commission wants more crisis support

A royal commission says people with disability are being left behind in emergencies and wants suggestions to help.

AAP Newswire
National

One in five Aussies buying extra alcohol

Health advocates want a crackdown on alcohol marketing and delivery, given one in five Australians are buying more alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia won’t copy NZ politician pay cut

The Morrison government won’t follow New Zealand’s lead in cutting federal ministers and senior public servants’ pay.

AAP Newswire