Melbourne murder accused in court

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne Magistrates Court (file image) - AAP

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of another man in Melbourne's southeast.

Robert Vickers, 42, is accused of murdering 47-year-old Peter John Williams at Frankston North on April 4.

Vickers appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday, a day after being charged.

He's taking Valium and Avanza for mental health concerns, as well as methadone, the court was told.

CCTV footage and a DNA forensic report were being sought by police over the alleged murder.

Vickers did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody to reappear via video link on August 10.

