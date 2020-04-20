Suspended prison term for ACT crane death

A crane driver charged over the death of his colleague at a Canberra worksite has avoided a custodial prison sentence.

Michael Watts was on Monday sentenced for reckless conduct relating to the 2016 fatality at the University of Canberra Hospital construction site.

Herman Holtz, 62, was killed when the mobile crane Watts was driving rolled and hit him.

Watts was handed a 12-month suspended sentence after cooperating with investigators and pleading guilty to the crime.

Appearing via video link from Queensland, Watts agreed to be placed on a good behaviour bond, dodging up to five years in jail and a $300,000 fine.

Watts is bankrupt and living with his parents after being diagnosed with depression and post traumatic stress.

Six people involved in the incident and the two companies responsible for the site - Multiplex and RAR Cranes - are still before the courts.

The ACT Supreme Court heard Multiplex declined a chance to use a safer crane due to the cost, supervisors had failed to give Watts an induction, and concerns raised by a previous crane operator were never passed on.

On the night of August 4, 2016, Watts was tasked with moving a 10 tonne generator across the site, with a four-man crew, which included Mr Holtz, manually guiding it.

For nearly an hour, Watts regularly overrode the safety alarm which indicated the crane was overloaded.

The crane eventually tipped as Watts manoeuvred the generator, with the boom crushing and killing Mr Holtz instantly.

He told counsellors he frequently pictured Mr Holtz's legs sticking out from under the crash on the night.

Watts had safety concerns but was pressured into operating the crane, fearing he would lose his casual job if he refused, the court heard.

He had previously sounded the alarm at another Canberra construction site which resulted in RAR Cranes losing the contract.

CFMEU secretary Jason O'Mara said Watts was at the bottom of the worksite food chain.

"There's a lot of upstream duty holders in this situation ... Mick Watts is at the lower end of the power scale on the site," he told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

"In our industry profits before safety has always been an issue."

ACT Work Safety Commissioner Greg Jones said the watchdog would vigorously pursue charges against the six other people and two companies involved.

"A suspended jail sentence is a very strong message," Mr Jones told reporters.

Mr Jones and Mr O'Mara said no worker should be pressured into doing unsafe work, with people urged to contact their union representative or the safety watchdog.