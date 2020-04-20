National

Bondi shut but some Sydney beaches reopen

By AAP Newswire

Some of Sydney's most popular beaches have re-opened for walkers, runners and swimmers but coronavirus hotspot Bondi remains fenced off until further notice.

Randwick City Council on Monday reopened its beaches - stretching from Clovelly to Yarra Bay - for those exercising on the sand or in the water so long as they obey social-distancing measures.

"People must maintain 1.5 metres between each other, limit groups to two people and move on once they have completed their exercise," the council said in a statement.

Sitting, sun-baking or gathering on the sand is banned.

Randwick's ocean pools - which were closed with the beaches on March 28 - remain off-limits.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian wants people to get out and enjoy the state's natural beauty but she doesn't begrudge councils shutting beaches if people don't do the right thing.

"Everybody knows the rules, we just ask people to stick to them," she told reporters on Monday.

"It comes down to personal responsibility. We worked so hard to get where we are and if a handful of people do the wrong thing, we're back to where we were a month ago."

The barricades and fencing installed by Waverly Council blocking access to Bondi Beach remain.

The popular tourist strip was closed on March 21 after thousands of sunbathers crowded on the sand and surrounding amenities, drawing condemnation around the world.

Coronavirus clusters also broke out among backpackers and others in the area.

Waverley mayor Paula Masselos says Bondi and other local beaches won't be reopened but the council is looking at ways to provide "managed access to the water" for swimming or surfing.

The area has recorded 180 COVID-19 cases which is more any other council area - ahead of Sydney with 157 and northern beaches at 150.

Dimitri Moskovich, a fixture at the Bondi Beach outdoor gym, was arrested on Sunday and accused of walking through fencing near the rock platform at Ben Buckler Point.

The 54-year-old later said he'd done "absolutely nothing wrong" and the beach closure didn't extend to the rocks.

He's due to face court on July 7 on charges of failing to comply with a council notice and resisting arrest.

On the northern beaches, most beaches remain open and patrolled.

But Manly and Dee Why - both identified as coronavirus hotspots - are officially closed leaving those wanting to swim to do so at their own risk.

Lifeguard patrols at all beaches from Newcastle to Gosford's Umina have ceased but running, swimming, surfing are permitted.

Flags are also down across Wollongong while Sutherland, where some beaches were shut for Easter, has kept its ocean baths out of bounds.

