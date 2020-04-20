Aged care homes monitored in NW Tasmania

Authorities are keeping a close eye on the health of elderly residents and staff at three nursing homes in northwest Tasmania where hundreds were tested after a worker tested postive to coronavirus.

Just one person of about 500 staff and residents at the homes returned a positive COVID-19 test on the weekend, after the healthcare worker's movements were revealed last week.

The 79-year-old woman, a resident at Melaleuca Nursing Home in East Devonport, has been transferred to the Launceston General Hospital for care.

But Deputy Public Health Director Scott McKeown said people at the home, including Ulverstone's Eliza Purton Home and Coroneagh Park in Penguin, could be tested again if need be.

"Across all three facilities there is very intense active monitoring of the wellbeing of staff and residents to ensure if there are any further cases that they are detected quickly," he said on Monday.

The state's overall number of virus cases has been revised down from 197 to 195 after a counting error on Sunday.

Of those, 107 are linked with the northwest outbreak at Burnie's public and private hospitals, including 70 healthcare workers and 20 inpatients.

Seven new cases, including the aged care resident, were confirmed in the northwest on Sunday.

Health Minister Sarah Courtney has again implored anyone in the region with virus symptoms to contact the public health hotline or their GP, with new mobile testing facilities being set up this week.

The deep-clean of the closed North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital at the centre of the Burnie outbreak has shifted to the maternity ward.

About 40 Defence Force personnel and specialised AusMAT teams helped get the hospitals' emergency department back online on Friday.

Eight people have died from coronavirus in Tasmania, with 74 recovering from the disease.