Aussie repatriation flight lands in SA

By AAP Newswire

Travellers arrive at Adelaide Airport from India - AAP

The first of two flights bringing Australian citizens home from India has landed in Adelaide.

The Lion Air flight touched down on Monday morning carrying more than 370 passengers after leaving Chennai and travelling through Denpasar.

It was met by police and SA Health officials.

From Adelaide Airport, the repatriated Aussies will be taken by buses to a local hotel to begin a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

A second flight, carrying about the same number of people, is expected in Adelaide from Mumbai on Tuesday.

SA chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier said the arrivals would be tested after they disembarked and monitored daily for symptoms.

"We will not be risking the health and wellbeing of our population," she said.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said about 45 officers would monitor the building to ensure people don't leave prematurely.

"Given the excellent results we've seen in terms of limiting the spread of the virus in South Australia, we're taking the security of these people extremely seriously," Mr Stevens said.

No new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the state over the weekend despite a testing blitz in recent days.

The total remains at 435 and only 89 cases are active.

