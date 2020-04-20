National

Stepdad facing murder retrial gets bail

By AAP Newswire

A Sydney man accused of drowning his severely disabled stepson in a bathtub has been granted $100,000 bail pending his retrial.

Charlie Younes, 45, pleaded not guilty to murdering Steven Copo-Horton, also known as Steven Copo, in October 2013, a week after he broke up with the 18-year-old's mother.

After a six-week trial, the NSW Supreme Court jury was discharged on April 2 having failed to reach a verdict.

Acting Justice Peter Hidden on Monday granted Younes bail pending his retrial, provisionally set down for August 10.

The accused will need to report to police three times a week, undergo a monthly drug test and not be absent from the Oatlands address where he's required to live unless accompanied by one of his two sisters or a brother-in-law.

Two people must also put up $50,000 each as security in case Younes fails to comply with the conditions.

He must surrender his passport and appear in the Supreme Court on May 15 - via virtual court unless otherwise directed - when the trial date is due to be confirmed.

