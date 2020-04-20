National

Joel Edgerton to feature in SA ‘thriller’

By AAP Newswire

Actor Joel Edgerton.

A new feature film starring Australian Joel Edgerton will be shot in South Australia but no production dates have been set because of the coronavirus restrictions.

The Unknown Man, written and directed by Thomas Wright, will also feature UK star Sean Harris who had roles in the Mission Impossible franchise.

A crime thriller, it tells the story of two strangers, Henry and Mark who meet and strike up a friendship.

But what Henry doesn't know is that Mark is a seasoned undercover officer working to convict him for an unsolved murder committed years earlier.

Producer Rachel Gardner said while the film industry was going through a challenging time, work would begin in and around Adelaide, as soon as it was possible.

South Australian Film Corporation chief executive Kate Croser said such a major production presented significant opportunities for South Australian crew and screen service providers and the corporation was working closely with producers to ensure the best outcomes for local talent.

"The film corporation continues to work hard behind the scenes to create a strong pipeline of production to secure the future of the sector, and get our crews and facilities ready to bounce back to work as soon as possible," she said in a statement on Monday.

