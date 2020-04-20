National

Flying doctors given $53m for virus effort

By AAP Newswire

A Royal Flying Doctor Service plane at Essendon Fields in Melbourne. - AAP

The Royal Flying Doctor Service could be used to evacuate coronavirus-infected Australians from remote communities during the pandemic.

The Morrison government will inject $53 million into the service allowing it to airlift suspected and confirmed virus patients from regional areas.

It will also help deliver personal protective equipment for frontline medical staff and fly-in GP clinics for testing if there is a broader outbreak.

Regional Health Minister Mark Council said the package would boost the RFDS evacuation capacity in rural areas by up to 50 per cent.

"It will give an area of comfort and assurance to the people in the more remote parts of Australia that should an outbreak occur in their communities, there is assets available to help them at their time of need," he told reporters in Dubbo on Monday.

RFDS federation executive director Frank Quinlan said the service was committed to responding to the pandemic with all necessary support.

"This funding will assist us in our preparedness. It gives country Australians confidence and assurance that they are cared for through this pandemic - and the RFDS is ready," he said.

The package also includes funding for CareFlight and other state and territory aero-medical departments to enable more evacuations.

