National

NT indigenous groups warn on food security

By AAP Newswire

Fresh food dome at the at the Royal Easter Show - AAP

1 of 1

A coalition of 13 Aboriginal groups in the Northern Territory has called on the national cabinet to immediately guarantee the supply of affordable food and other basics in locked-down remote communities.

The group also wants a government subsidy to offset high prices in remote communities to make food and other essentials more affordable.

"We are getting daily reports of remote stores struggling to supply basic goods," Aboriginal Medical Services Alliance chief executive John Paterson said.

"Some stores are running out of fresh food three days after their weekly delivery."

Mr Paterson said independent suppliers were struggling to get what they needed for remote stores.

"We want an agreed proportion of these essential goods set aside for the independent suppliers," he said.

"This can't be solved through donated goods. It needs a systemic response from government."

The coalition of health services, land councils, and other Aboriginal organisations also wants a 20 per cent, point-of-sale subsidy of essential food, cleaning and hygiene products, as well as winter bedding and clothing.

It says prices in some remote stores are already running 60 per cent higher than in the major supermarkets.

"We understand fresh fruit, vegetables and meat are not in short supply in the southern states and distributors are actively planning to address current shortages in remote stores in central Australia," Central Land Council Chief Executive Joe Martin-Jard said.

"However, we believe subsidies on essential goods at point-of-sale coupled with a supply guarantee will make a huge difference."

"We urge the national cabinet to take action before it is too late because time is all remote Aboriginal communities have on their side in their fight against the virus."

Latest articles

Entertainment

Dylan lyrics for sale for $US2.2 million

In what could be a world record, Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics to his classic “The Times They Are A-Changin’” are for sale with a $US2.2 million asking price.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Attenborough’s grim warning on last chance

Broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough has warned people have a “last chance” to change their behaviour and save the planet, and we must “stop waste”.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Star-studded virtual world-wide concert

More than 70 artists and celebrities have united around the world for a virtual concert, to honour healthcare workers who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Royal commission wants more crisis support

A royal commission says people with disability are being left behind in emergencies and wants suggestions to help.

AAP Newswire
National

One in five Aussies buying extra alcohol

Health advocates want a crackdown on alcohol marketing and delivery, given one in five Australians are buying more alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia won’t copy NZ politician pay cut

The Morrison government won’t follow New Zealand’s lead in cutting federal ministers and senior public servants’ pay.

AAP Newswire