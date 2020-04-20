Qld reports no new COVID-19 cases

Queensland has reported no new diagnoses of COVID-19 for the first time in more than two months.

It is the first time since March 9 that there are no new cases and leaves the state's total at 1019.

"This is an absolutely tremendous effort," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Monday.

"If we can keep this up over the coming weeks, I'm sure that that's going to mean we will be able to make some changes and ease some of those restrictions on the population."

The premier said she was overjoyed by the result, but has urged Queenslanders to continue to distance themselves socially and wash their hands.

Just 20 people are in hospital, with seven of them in intensive care on ventilators in the state's southeast.

Of those who have tested positive, 738 patients have recovered, while six Queenslanders have died.

South Australia reported no new cases over the weekend and the ACT, with a population of 350,000, has also reported no cases in recent days.

The state's chief medical officer, Dr Jeanette Young, said officials are considering which restrictions could be rolled back without leading to a blowout in new cases.

"Of course we've seen in other countries, reductions to near zero levels of cases and then a second wave of infection," Health Minister Steven Miles said.

"So we need to be very cautious, we need to keep up our current approach.

"But if we can sustain this, then the end is in sight."