Qld education website crashes on day one

Queensland's online education portal has crashed on the first day of term two, leaving parents and students unable to access remote learning.

Only the students of essential workers, as well as vulnerable children, were required to attend school when school returned on Monday amid the COVID-19 crisis.

High demand had resulted in a "temporary disruption" to the [email protected] website, the Education Department tweeted, and they were working to resolve the issue.

"Every effort is being made to restore services. The Department is working with IT partners to resolve this issue urgently," the department tweeted.

The online portal is a vital resource tool for students to learn remotely under adult supervision.

Parents and carers took to social media wanting to know when the portal would be back online.

"We apologise for this short term interruption as we adapt to the learning at home model. Please remain patient as we work through it. Thank you," the education department has tweeted several times.

Earlier, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she was not aware of the crash and would get Education Minister Grace Grace to respond.

"I think we always said there was going to be some teething issues and probably it's been overwhelmed by the number of people that are actually logging on ... so happy to look into that issue," the premier told reporters.

Earlier, before the website crashed, Ms Palaszczuk said these were unprecedented times and her government was doing its best to facilitate remote learning for all students.

Brisbane mother-of-two Julia Kabakoff spent 45 minutes trying to access online resources so her sons could begin their lessons from home.

But it quickly became apparent that links provided for online learning, and even the Education Queensland website, wasn't coping with the volume of traffic.

"Meanwhile, I'm trying to do Zoom meetings for my own work and then try to scramble to find other things for the kids to do," she told AAP.

Nik, who's in Grade 5, and Xander, who's in Grade 2, will have to wait for the system to recover before formally starting the term.

In the meantime, Nik is researching some new fish he might add to his tank, and Xander is doing some basic maths and reading tasks his teacher had the foresight to upload via a different platform.