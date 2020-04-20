National

Piracy claims over Malcolm Turnbull’s book

By AAP Newswire

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull - AAP

Senior cabinet ministers were sent pirated copies of Malcolm Turnbull's new memoir, and his publisher has blamed one of Scott Morrison's staff.

Nick Louw, a senior adviser to the prime minister, has reportedly apologised for circulating the copies of A Bigger Picture, ahead of its public release on Monday.

Mr Turnbull told Guardian Australia Mr Louw had contacted his lawyers and acknowledged he had circulated the digital version of the book to 59 acquaintances.

The former Liberal prime minister said the only reason for circulating copies in large numbers would be to reduce earnings from regular sales.

"This is a matter of principle. Copyright theft costs hundreds of jobs," he told the Guardian in a report published on Sunday evening.

Publisher Hardie Grant claims someone in Mr Morrison's office had circulated the book to people who then reported the "illegal edition".

The publisher's law firm HWL Ebsworth, which is also representing Mr Turnbull, sent a cease and desist notice to the staff member.

"Piracy is a problem for bestselling books," Hardie Grant chief executive Sandy Grant said in a statement.

"Our lawyers have taken immediate action to make it clear we intend to take action against the person seemingly distributing A Bigger Picture widely and illegally, as well as any site sharing the file."

Foreign Minister Marise Payne denied the copy she was sent came from the prime minister's office.

"I've received and deleted and I would encourage anyone who has received (it) to do the same thing," she told the ABC.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said a personal friend outside the government sent him the book.

"I received it on WhatsApp and I deleted it immediately - I didn't think (it) was appropriate," he told reporters.

He said it wasn't fair to take away the livelihoods of people trying to make an honest dollar.

Former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce has a chapter dedicated to him, titled "Barnaby and the bonk ban", about his spectacular falling out with Mr Turnbull after his affair with a staffer became public.

Mr Joyce wasn't sympathetic about the book being pirated.

"He never respected anyone's confidence and it looks like no one respected his copyright," he told Seven's Sunrise on Monday.

"When Churchill had some spare time he wrote A History of the English-Speaking Peoples and won a Nobel Prize for literature.

"But Malcolm wrote this rubbish - it's just a 'get square' book."

The book presents a major headache for the coalition government as it casts Mr Morrison and various cabinet ministers in a poor light.

Mr Turnbull lost his prime ministership in 2018 and was replaced by Mr Morrison, who led the coalition to victory in the 2019 federal election.

