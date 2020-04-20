Victorians must ‘stay the course’ on virus

Victorians have been told they must "stay the course" with the coronavirus restrictions even though the number of fresh cases in the state has been modest.

A man in his 80s died of COVID-19 in a Victorian hospital on Sunday, marking the state's 15th death from the illness.

There have been 1328 confirmed cases in Victoria, including nine reported on Sunday.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the number of new cases has recently been small, showing the strategy aimed at curbing the virus is working.

But the state's virus containment measures aren't going anywhere soon.

"We need to stay the course. It's frustrating, but it's certainly less frustrating than if you look at what happened in North West Tasmania last week," he said.

"This can get away from you very, very rapidly."

About 500 residents and staff at three nursing homes in Tasmania's North West were tested for the virus on Friday after it emerged an infected healthcare worker did shifts at the facilities.

They also worked at two hospitals in Burnie at the centre of the outbreak, which has been linked to many of the state's 197 cases.

Of the total 1328 cases confirmed in Victoria, 134 may have been acquired through community transmission.

Mr Andrews said there may be an important opportunity in four weeks' time to ease some restrictions where there is a low risk of transmission.

But he reiterated that classrooms would remain closed for the majority of schoolchildren.

Mass gatherings including sporting events and concerts may not happen until next year.

Since Saturday, police have conducted 535 spot checks and issued 65 fines.

A teenager faced Melbourne's Magistrates Court on Sunday after he was charged with breaching social distancing laws five times in 10 days.