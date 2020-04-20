National

Victorians must ‘stay the course’ on virus

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews - AAP

1 of 1

Victorians have been told they must "stay the course" with the coronavirus restrictions even though the number of fresh cases in the state has been modest.

A man in his 80s died of COVID-19 in a Victorian hospital on Sunday, marking the state's 15th death from the illness.

There have been 1328 confirmed cases in Victoria, including nine reported on Sunday.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the number of new cases has recently been small, showing the strategy aimed at curbing the virus is working.

But the state's virus containment measures aren't going anywhere soon.

"We need to stay the course. It's frustrating, but it's certainly less frustrating than if you look at what happened in North West Tasmania last week," he said.

"This can get away from you very, very rapidly."

About 500 residents and staff at three nursing homes in Tasmania's North West were tested for the virus on Friday after it emerged an infected healthcare worker did shifts at the facilities.

They also worked at two hospitals in Burnie at the centre of the outbreak, which has been linked to many of the state's 197 cases.

Of the total 1328 cases confirmed in Victoria, 134 may have been acquired through community transmission.

Mr Andrews said there may be an important opportunity in four weeks' time to ease some restrictions where there is a low risk of transmission.

But he reiterated that classrooms would remain closed for the majority of schoolchildren.

Mass gatherings including sporting events and concerts may not happen until next year.

Since Saturday, police have conducted 535 spot checks and issued 65 fines.

A teenager faced Melbourne's Magistrates Court on Sunday after he was charged with breaching social distancing laws five times in 10 days.

Latest articles

Opinion

Stick with the logic of lockdown

Nothing is more evident of a world gone wrong than sitting inside on a beautiful autumn day and worrying about going outside. But there it is - the New Order of things demands we pay close attention to our social movement, our interaction with...

John Lewis
Opinion

No fishing, so it’s time to fix the boat

We still have a lock-down in force and that means no fishing for at least the next three weeks, so we have filled in our time to date with cleaning, sorting and repairing our fishing gear and tackle. That’s done, so let’s move on to our boat and...

Shepparton News
Opinion

Stay home to avoid smashed plates

Does the world operate according to a plan, or is it really a collection of plates smashed against a wall that just happen to fall into a nice shape sometimes? I can’t decide. Look, I’m a struggling poet and I’m not built for...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

National

Royal commission wants more crisis support

A royal commission says people with disability are being left behind in emergencies and wants suggestions to help.

AAP Newswire
National

One in five Aussies buying extra alcohol

Health advocates want a crackdown on alcohol marketing and delivery, given one in five Australians are buying more alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia won’t copy NZ politician pay cut

The Morrison government won’t follow New Zealand’s lead in cutting federal ministers and senior public servants’ pay.

AAP Newswire